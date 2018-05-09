Get Out director Jordan Peele reveals details of his new film

The Oscar-winning director of Get Out announced his next project will be titled Us.

Jordan Peele has revealed details for his eagerly awaited next film.

Peele tweeted a teaser poster for the film, which describes it as a “new nightmare” from the director.

The film is due for release in March 2019.

Peele will once again direct the film from his own screenplay and will produce the project alongside Ian Cooper, Sean McKittrick, and Jason Blum.

According to reports, 12 Years A Slave star Lupita Nyong’o is in talks to star in the film and her Black Panther castmate Winston Duke and The Handmaid’s Tale’s Elisabeth Moss are also in line for roles.

Peele enjoyed enormous critical and commercial success with 2017’s Get Out, the horror film that saw him become the first black screenwriter to win the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Last July, his wife, comedian Chelsea Peretti, gave birth to the couple’s first son.

