Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter confirmed for third Bill and Ted film

9th May 18 | Entertainment News

The new film is titled Bill & Ted Face The Music.

Cult movie Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure is to get a new sequel almost 30 years after the second instalment in the franchise.

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter will return in their roles as Theodore “Ted” Logan and Bill S Preston Esq in Bill & Ted Face The Music.

Winter tweeted confirmation of the film, posting: “We’re tuning the air guitars. #BT3”

The original entry into the franchise, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, was released in 1989 and spawned a 1991 sequel, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey.

Producers announced the new sequel at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.

It will be written by the series’ original writers, Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, while Dean Parisot has been confirmed as the director.

MGM’s Orion Pictures is set to release the film in the US.

According to reports, the film will follow the title characters as they struggle with family responsibilities now they are into middle-age.

The duo has still failed to write the greatest song ever and a visitor from the future tells them the fate of the world hangs on their ability to write the song.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PICS] Aldis FAB new bargain range is perfect for the summer weather

[PICS] Aldis FAB new bargain range is perfect for the summer weather
Corrie suicide storyline viewed by millions.

Corrie suicide storyline viewed by millions.
Feeling exhausted? Here are 7 expert tips for feeling more energetic

Feeling exhausted? Here are 7 expert tips for feeling more energetic

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Saturday Night Takeaway investigated by Ofcom

Saturday Night Takeaway investigated by Ofcom
Emmerdale confirms SHOCK death in the village next week

Emmerdale confirms SHOCK death in the village next week
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches
Meghan Markles wedding dress designer has FINALLY been revealed

Meghan Markles wedding dress designer has FINALLY been revealed