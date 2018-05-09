Calvin Harris reportedly involved in a car accident in Los Angeles

9th May 18 | Entertainment News

Calvin Harris is reported to have been in a car with his girlfriend when the crash happened.

Calvin Harris was involved in a serious car accident in Los Angeles, according to reports.

The Scottish DJ is said to have been in a vehicle with his girlfriend, Aarika Wolf, when they collided with another car, reports TMZ.

Harris, 34, is said to have walked away unscathed from the incident, which happened in a residential Beverly Hills street on Sunday.

Calvin Harris was reportedly involved in a car crash in Los Angeles (PA)
It has been reported the Range Rover carrying Harris was involved in a collison with a Honda saloon carrying two women, causing the airbags to go off.

Police were called to the scene and after the incident Harris and Wolf were invited into a neighbour’s home and their car was towed away, according to reports.

In 2016, Harris was involved in a serious crash in LA when his 4×4 collided with another vehicle, which was driven by a 16-year-old girl.

Harris’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

