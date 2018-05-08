Lucy Hale thanks fans for support after Life Sentence cancelled

The Pretty Little Liars star said she was 'shell shocked' by the cancellation.

Lucy Hale has thanked fans for their support after revealing Life Sentence has been cancelled after just one season.

Hale, who played the main character in the life-after-cancer drama, tweeted she had “just got the sad news that Life Sentence will not be coming back for a second season”.

The Pretty Little Liars star added: “Sometimes things don’t resonate with the audience and shows just don’t work, but I’m so proud of what we accomplished & for the experience I had.”

Life Sentence followed Stella, played by Hale, a young woman who must deal with the fallout after she is wrongly diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Television network The CW decided not to make a second season.

Hale added: “I was emotionally attached to this story and everyone involved so I’m a little shell shocked right now, but I feel fortunate that we got to tell a really beautiful story.

“Life Sentence was a show that a lot of us needed and I am beyond grateful for those who gave our show a chance.”

Lucy Hale thanked fans for their support (Ian West/PA)

She added: “Things don’t always work out in our favour & it’s up to us what we do with it. It’s been a helluva last year for me and I want to give a huge thank you to the support I’ve been shown! Love love love to all of you.

“We created something important and pure and no cancellation can take that away.”

The season finale, which will now serve as the final episode of the series, is due to air on June 15.

