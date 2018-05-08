Mel B: Spice Girls reunion will be a bit of everything

8th May 18 | Entertainment News

The singers recently confirmed plans to work together on new projects.

The Spice Girls will “hopefully” go on tour soon, Mel B has said – describing their reunion as “a bit of everything”.

The singers recently confirmed plans to work together on new projects, sharing a snap of themselves at Geri Horner’s house.

Victoria Beckham later denied that the Wannabe and Spice Up Your Life group were going on tour.

But Mel told Loose Women: “We are in the works of figuring the stuff out…

“All five of us have signed with Simon Fuller … It’s all very exciting.

“It’s going to be a bit of everything. If it was up to me we’d go on tour immediately. Maybe we will soon … Hopefully.”

The former X Factor judge said: “I’ve always said we’re definitely touring. I think I’ve just been nagging them all a bit too much. I stopped nagging and then they all said ‘yes’. I shut my mouth.”

She said: “I’m seeing Geri and Emma (Bunton) tomorrow.”

The star also told Loose Women that she still tries on the outfits she famously donned as Scary Spice.

“ I wake up and I go ‘Yeah, I wore that and that’s me’. The Brit Awards (is) one that I kind of sewed myself into. I try it on every now and again, by myself, when no-one’s around,” she said.

Mel has been embroiled in a legal battle with estranged husband Stephen Belafonte.

The singer claims Belafonte tormented her with years of physical and mental abuse, allegations which he denies.

She said of writing a book about the  “ups and downs” in her life: “I want to be able to be relatable enough where women can feel like they’re empowered.

“If they are in a bad relationship or they are a bit traumatised or feel trapped or it’s toxic or unhealthy – you can get out.”

© Press Association 2018

