Production begins on Port Isaac's Fisherman's Friends film starring Noel Clarke

Production has started on a feature film about Port Isaac’s Fisherman’s Friends, who went from singing in the village harbour to a record deal, a top-10 album and performing on the pyramid stage at Glastonbury.

The film, entitled Fisherman’s Friends, will star Noel Clarke, Daniel Mays, James Purefoy and Tuppence Middleton and has begun filming on location in Cornwall.

The film follows cynical music executive Danny, who finds himself in a small Cornish village trying to sign a group of shanty-singing fishermen.

Attempting to overcome the fishermen’s scepticism about the music business, he finds himself drawn into the community, has his integrity tested and ultimately is shown the meaning of loyalty, love and friendship.

The film is directed by Kids In Love director Chris Foggin and produced by the team behind Finding Your Feet – James Spring, Meg Leonard and Nick Moorcroft.

Leonard and Moorcroft said: ““As soon as we saw the news headline about 10 singing fishermen signing a £1 million record deal, we knew this was a story that had to be told and one that audiences would want to see.”

Spring added: “Fisherman’s Friends provides a perfect follow-up to the success of Finding Your Feet and demonstrates that there is a real appetite in today’s marketplace for uplifting and moving comedies.”

