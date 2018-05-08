Tom Holland hints he and Zendaya are just friends with Met Gala post

8th May 18 | Entertainment News

There had been rumours swirling that the co-stars were dating.

Tom Holland has hinted that he and Zendaya are just friends by referring to her as “mate”.

The Spider-Man: Homecoming co-stars had been at the centre of dating rumours since they starred in the blockbuster last year.

Holland posted a photograph of Zendaya arriving at the Met Gala on Instagram, writing: “All hail the queen. Killing it mate.”

All hail the queen. Killing it mate 🙌🏻

A post shared by ✌️ (@tomholland2013) on

In keeping with the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination theme, the singer and actress dressed as Saint Joan of Arc.

Joan of Arc. Very much in it at this point.

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

She sported a custom metallic Versace gown featuring a neck-and-shoulder piece made of armour, sparkling chainmail, a spiked belt, and a cropped red wig.

When you settle into character…

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

She added jewellery from Tiffany and Co.

