Saturday Night Takeaway investigated by Ofcom

8th May 18 | Entertainment News

A viewer complained about the 'secret sofa' competition.

An investigation has been launched into whether Saturday Night Takeaway broke broadcast competition rules.

A viewer complained that they arrived at a “secret sofa” location for a chance to win a prize before the deadline, but the off-camera signing-in process meant they were unable to register for the competition in time.

A spokeswoman for broadcasting watchdog Ofcom said of the March 10 episode: “We are investigating whether this programme broke our broadcast competition rules.”

Anthony McPartlin’s co-host, Declan Donnelly, presented the final two episodes of the hit ITV show on his own after McPartlin stepped back from his TV commitments.

McPartlin was banned from the road for 20 months and fined £86,000 after pleading guilty to driving while more than twice the legal limit.

The TV presenter said he was “truly sorry” after his drink-driving crash let down his family, friends and fans.

© Press Association 2018

