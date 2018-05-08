Scarlett Johansson wears Marchesa to Met Gala

8th May 18 | Entertainment News

The fashion brand has reportedly been absent at high-profile events.

Scarlett Johansson walked Monday’s Met Gala carpet in Marchesa – the fashion brand owned by the estranged wife of Harvey Weinstein.

Georgina Chapman’s womenswear brand was a red carpet staple prior to the sexual misconduct scandal that enveloped Weinstein, with dozens of women saying he sexually assaulted them.

The company has been a mainstay for decades.

The MET Gala 2018 – New York
Scarlett Johansson attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York (Ian West/PA)

That all ended after the accusations against Weinstein began piling up, including revelations that the movie mogul once bullied stars into wearing his wife’s designs.

The brand had been absent from red carpets at the Academy Awards and other high-profile events.

Marchesa also cancelled its Fashion Week show in New York in February.

Johansson has long been a fan of the brand but also pledged her support for the #TimesUp movement.

She offered no comment on why she chose to wear Marchesa to the Met Gala.

© Press Association 2018

