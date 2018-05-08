Elon Musk and Grimes make couple debut at the Met Gala

The billionaire entrepreneur and musician are said to have met online, over a joke.

After rumours that they were dating, Grimes and Elon Musk made their debut as a couple at the Met Gala.

According to Page Six, Musk had planned to tweet a joke about artificial intelligence but discovered Grimes had already made it.

Grimes and Elon Musk at the Met Gala (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock)

SpaceX and Tesla founder Musk was previously rumoured to be dating actress Amber Heard.

The new couple wore black and white for the Met Gala, in New York, with its “Catholic Imagination” theme – while Grimes donned what looked like a choker in the shape of the Tesla symbol.

In March, Musk wrote that Grimes’s video for Venus Fly, featuring Janelle Monae, was the “best music video art I’ve seen in a while”.

Best music video art I’ve seen in a while https://t.co/F2E4zDZMyM — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 31, 2018

Grimes, real name Claire Boucher, made a name for herself with her third album, Visions, in 2012.

The Canadian’s fourth album, Art Angels, also received critical acclaim.

