Elon Musk and Grimes make couple debut at the Met Gala

8th May 18 | Entertainment News

The billionaire entrepreneur and musician are said to have met online, over a joke.

Elon Musk and Grimes (Marion Curtis/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock)

After rumours that they were dating, Grimes and Elon Musk made their debut as a couple at the Met Gala.

Billionaire entrepreneur Musk and musician Grimes are said to have met online, over a joke.

According to Page Six, Musk had planned to tweet a joke about artificial intelligence but discovered Grimes had already made it.

Grimes and Elon Musk at the Met Gala (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock)
Grimes and Elon Musk at the Met Gala (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock)

SpaceX and Tesla founder Musk was previously rumoured to be dating actress Amber Heard.

The new couple wore black and white for the Met Gala, in New York, with its “Catholic Imagination” theme – while Grimes donned what looked like a choker in the shape of the Tesla symbol.

In March, Musk wrote that Grimes’s video for Venus Fly, featuring Janelle Monae, was the “best music video art I’ve seen in a while”.

Grimes, real name Claire Boucher,  made a name for herself with her third album, Visions, in 2012.

The Canadian’s fourth album, Art Angels, also received critical acclaim.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Jacqueline Jossa says nothing hurts now she is a mother amid split reports

Jacqueline Jossa says nothing hurts now she is a mother amid split reports
You will be FUMING if you're heading abroad this weekend

You will be FUMING if you're heading abroad this weekend
Suranne Jones pulls out of West End show due to illness

Suranne Jones pulls out of West End show due to illness

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Is this the year that skinny jeans finally die out?

Is this the year that skinny jeans finally die out?
Cat Deeley shows off baby bump

Cat Deeley shows off baby bump
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches
Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black celebrate first wedding anniversary

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black celebrate first wedding anniversary