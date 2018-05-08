British royalty mixes with Hollywood A-listers as Beatrice attends Met Gala

8th May 18 | Entertainment News

Princess Beatrice wore a violet gown to the fundraising event in New York City.

British royalty mixed with Hollywood’s A-listers on one of the biggest nights in the fashion calendar.

Princess Beatrice was pictured looking regal in a violet gown at the Met Gala in New York City.

The annual event attracts some of the biggest names in fashion to the city’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and the princess looked at home in a dress adorned with crystals around the neck as well as on the cuffs.

The MET Gala 2018 – New York
Princess Beatrice at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York (Ian West/PA)

She finished the look with a small black clutch bag.

This is only one of two huge events Beatrice is due to attend in the coming weeks.

She is expected to attend the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle later this month.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

You will be FUMING if you're heading abroad this weekend

You will be FUMING if you're heading abroad this weekend
Jay-Z's mother tells of son's support over sexuality

Jay-Z's mother tells of son's support over sexuality
Jacqueline Jossa says nothing hurts now she is a mother amid split reports

Jacqueline Jossa says nothing hurts now she is a mother amid split reports

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black celebrate first wedding anniversary

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black celebrate first wedding anniversary
Suranne Jones pulls out of West End show due to illness

Suranne Jones pulls out of West End show due to illness
Is this the year that skinny jeans finally die out?

Is this the year that skinny jeans finally die out?
Irish nurse paralysed after flying home for a surprise party walks again using robotic suit

Irish nurse paralysed after flying home for a surprise party walks again using robotic suit