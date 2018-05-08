Jared Leto compared to Jesus as he is pictured with Lana Del Rey at Met Gala

Jared Leto compared to Jesus as he is pictured with Lana Del Rey at Met Gala8th May 18 | Entertainment News
Jared Leto wore a golden headpiece while Lana Del Rey carried what appeared to be a wand.
Jared Leto was compared to Jesus for his Met Gala look as he was pictured alongside Lana Del Rey on the red carpet.
The singer and actor wore a blue Gucci suit with navy lapels, as well as a pink shirt and a golden headpiece.
Leto topped it off with his trademark long hair and a floral brocade – a fitting look for the gala, which this year had a theme exploring the relationship between religion and fashion.
The striking ensemble led fans on Twitter to compare him to Jesus.
Meanwhile, Del Rey wore a halo sprouting wings on her head while a gold heart on her chest had several knives sticking out of it.
The singer also held a wand to go with her white Gucci dress.
The pair were joined at the gala by Gucci designer Alessandro Michele.
