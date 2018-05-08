Jared Leto compared to Jesus as he is pictured with Lana Del Rey at Met Gala

8th May 18 | Entertainment News

Jared Leto wore a golden headpiece while Lana Del Rey carried what appeared to be a wand.

Jared Leto was compared to Jesus for his Met Gala look as he was pictured alongside Lana Del Rey on the red carpet.

The singer and actor wore a blue Gucci suit with navy lapels, as well as a pink shirt and a golden headpiece.

Leto topped it off with his trademark long hair and a floral brocade – a fitting look for the gala, which this year had a theme exploring the relationship between religion and fashion.

The striking ensemble led fans on Twitter to compare him to Jesus.

Meanwhile, Del Rey wore a halo sprouting wings on her head while a gold heart on her chest had several knives sticking out of it.

The singer also held a wand to go with her white Gucci dress.

The pair were joined at the gala by Gucci designer Alessandro Michele.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Is this the year that skinny jeans finally die out?

Is this the year that skinny jeans finally die out?
Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black celebrate first wedding anniversary

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black celebrate first wedding anniversary
Irish nurse paralysed after flying home for a surprise party walks again using robotic suit

Irish nurse paralysed after flying home for a surprise party walks again using robotic suit

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Adele's Titanic 30th birthday celebrations

Adele's Titanic 30th birthday celebrations
Jacqueline Jossa says nothing hurts now she is a mother amid split reports

Jacqueline Jossa says nothing hurts now she is a mother amid split reports
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches
Suranne Jones pulls out of West End show due to illness

Suranne Jones pulls out of West End show due to illness