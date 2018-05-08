Jared Leto compared to Jesus as he is pictured with Lana Del Rey at Met Gala

Jared Leto wore a golden headpiece while Lana Del Rey carried what appeared to be a wand.

Jared Leto was compared to Jesus for his Met Gala look as he was pictured alongside Lana Del Rey on the red carpet.

The singer and actor wore a blue Gucci suit with navy lapels, as well as a pink shirt and a golden headpiece.

Leto topped it off with his trademark long hair and a floral brocade – a fitting look for the gala, which this year had a theme exploring the relationship between religion and fashion.

The striking ensemble led fans on Twitter to compare him to Jesus.

Meanwhile, Del Rey wore a halo sprouting wings on her head while a gold heart on her chest had several knives sticking out of it.

The singer also held a wand to go with her white Gucci dress.

The pair were joined at the gala by Gucci designer Alessandro Michele.

