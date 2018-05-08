Madonna stuns Met Gala audience with performance of Like A Prayer

The celebrity audience at the Met Gala was treated to a surprise performance from Madonna.

The Material Girl performed her classic hit alongside a cover of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah inside the Great Hall at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, according to Vogue Magazine.

The theme of the night was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination and earlier in the evening Madonna appeared on the red carpet in a black Jean Paul Gaultier gown paired with a black net veil covering her face.

According to Vogue, following the Met Gala dinner Madonna underwent a dramatic wardrobe change and reappeared wearing a flowing white gown.

The singer shared a picture of the performance on Instagram.

It was captioned: “With The Light on the Steps of the Met! 😇😇😇 #jeannedarc #metgala#hallelujah #catholicimagination 🙏🏼👑 #heavenly.”

As well as the picture, she shared a short clip of the performance and captioned it: “Stairway to Heaven! . #metgala #epic. #jeannedarc #catholicimagination @jpgaultierofficial thank you all who helped make it happen!”

