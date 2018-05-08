Nicki Minaj announces new album from the Met Gala red carpet

8th May 18 | Entertainment News

The rapper revealed her long-awaited follow-up to 2014's The Pinkprint will be called Queen.

Nicki Minaj announced a brand new album on the red carpet of the Met Gala.

The rapper revealed her long-awaited follow-up to 2014’s The Pinkprint will be called Queen.

The album will be released on June 15, Minaj said.

Her latest singles, Barbie Tingz and Chun-Li, will both feature on the album.

Minaj revealed the news while walking the red carpet for the Met Gala in New York City.

The event is one of the most eagerly anticipated in the fashion calendar and attracts some of the biggest names in showbiz.

This year, the gala had a religious theme – Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

Minaj turned heads in a devil-red dress paired with an elaborate headdress complete with mini crucifixes.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Corrie's Catherine Tyldesley: Tears came easily in last scene with Shayne Ward

Corrie's Catherine Tyldesley: Tears came easily in last scene with Shayne Ward
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches
You will be FUMING if you're heading abroad this weekend

You will be FUMING if you're heading abroad this weekend

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Is this the year that skinny jeans finally die out?

Is this the year that skinny jeans finally die out?
Irish nurse paralysed after flying home for a surprise party walks again using robotic suit

Irish nurse paralysed after flying home for a surprise party walks again using robotic suit
Cat Deeley shows off baby bump

Cat Deeley shows off baby bump
Adele's Titanic 30th birthday celebrations

Adele's Titanic 30th birthday celebrations