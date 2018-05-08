Rihanna steals the show at the Met Gala - again

Rihanna steals the show at the Met Gala - again8th May 18 | Entertainment News
Rihanna channelled the Pope on the red carpet for this year's Met Gala.
Rihanna once again stole the show with her choice of dress at the Met Gala.
The 30-year-old singer is co-chairing the event alongside Amal Clooney, Donatella Versace and Vogue editor Anna Wintour.
This year’s gala – one of the highlights of the fashion calendar – had a religious theme -Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.
And Rihanna made the most of the theme – arriving on the red carpet dressed in a papal-inspired diamond encrusted dress complete with mitre-style hat.
The outfit featured an overskirt which split to reveal a mini skirt.
The stunning design – with matching jacket – came from the house of Maison Margiela.
It is not the first time Rihanna’s Met Gala outfit has caused a stir.
In 2015 she stole the headlines when wearing a giant, yellow, fur-lined cape on the red carpet.
