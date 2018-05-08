George Clooney's Catch-22 adaptation to air in the UK

Clooney will play training commander Scheisskopf in the drama.

George Clooney’s adaptation of Catch-22 is to air on Channel 4 in the UK.

The six-part series based on Joseph Heller’s 1961 novel will be screened on the channel next year.

Executive produced, directed by and co-starring Clooney, the drama follows Captain John Yossarian (Christopher Abbott), a US air force soldier in World War II who can not understand why thousands of people who have never met him want to kill him.

Yossarian, driven half-mad by his will to live, wants to complete his service and leave, but his efforts are blocked by Catch-22.

The ridiculous bureaucratic rule states that pilots don’t have to fly if they are certified insane, but the same rule also states that being driven mad by fear is a rational emotion, which therefore means the individual is sane and able to carry on with the mission.

Clooney will play Scheisskopf, a training commander based at the cadet school in California.

“I’m very excited to be working with Channel 4 to bring the classic Catch-22 to their channel,” he said.

“I couldn’t think of a better place to be doing this.”

Kyle Chandler and Hugh Laurie also star in the Hulu drama, with further cast to be announced.

Hugh Laurie (PA)

Channel 4 director of programmes Ian Katz said: “It’s hard to imagine a work that speaks more directly to the frequently absurd times we live in, and to the growing sense of individual distrust of institutions, than Catch-22.

“David Michod and Luke Davies have produced a script that crackles with irony, anger and humanity.

“I’m thrilled that it will be a part of our stellar 2019 drama offer.”

The series is set to air on Channel 4 in 2019.

