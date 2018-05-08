Simon Reeve says he treated Rohingya refugee after military beating

8th May 18 | Entertainment News

The adventurer explored Burma for his new BBC series.

BBC travel presenter Simon Reeve has revealed he helped a Rohingya refugee who was beaten by Burma’s military while filming his new series.

The adventurer was visiting a camp of displaced Rohingya on the Burma-Bangladesh border when the encounter took place.

His new BBC Two series uncovers what life is like in Burma after a military operation drove hundreds of thousands of ethnic Rohingya Muslims from their homes last summer.

Reeve told the Press Association how treating the injured man affected him.

He said: “We came across this young guy, a Rohingya man who had gone back across the border to try and check on his farm inside Burma.

“He had been caught by the Burmese military, very badly beaten up and threatened with his life.

“He had his skull fractured by them and he crawled back across the border. I had to treat him and bandage up his head which was bleeding heavily and then take him to a field hospital.

BBC presenter Simon Reeve has visited a refugee camp on the Myanmar-Bangladesh border.
Simon Reeve’s new series starts on May 13 (David Parry/PA)

“It was completely surreal. Totally surreal and very upsetting. But I think anger as well was an emotion I felt a lot.

“It’s the 21st century, for goodness sake, and still terrible things are happening. We don’t seem capable of stopping them or resolving them, even.”

The two-part BBC Two series, Burma With Simon Reeve, begins on Sunday May 13 at 9pm.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Adele's Titanic 30th birthday celebrations

Adele's Titanic 30th birthday celebrations
Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black celebrate first wedding anniversary

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black celebrate first wedding anniversary
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Suranne Jones pulls out of West End show due to illness

Suranne Jones pulls out of West End show due to illness
Cat Deeley shows off baby bump

Cat Deeley shows off baby bump
Is this the year that skinny jeans finally die out?

Is this the year that skinny jeans finally die out?
Irish nurse paralysed after flying home for a surprise party walks again using robotic suit

Irish nurse paralysed after flying home for a surprise party walks again using robotic suit