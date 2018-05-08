Dua Lipa: I'll bring girl power to Champions League final

The pop star will perform at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine on May 26.

Dua Lipa has vowed to bring girl power to the Uefa Champions League final as it was revealed she will perform at the event.

The pop star will take to the field at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine on May 26 ahead of the eagerly-awaited match between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

While the 22-year-old is not a big football fan herself, she promised to put on her “craziest performance ever”.

Dua Lipa (Pepsico)

“I’m really excited to have the opportunity to do something different, something outside the box, something I guess I don’t get to do on my own shows,” she told the Press Association.

“It’s quite a larger scale, it’s a bigger stage, so I think it’s going to be lots of fun. I do want to keep it as a surprise but I want to get the craziest of football fans dancing.”

She added: “There’ll be a whole lot of girl power there so it’ll be a mix.”

Dua Lipa (Pepsico)

“It’s such a big performance for myself that I always feel there are new things to do and there’s always ways to better yourself and better your performances and do something even more crazy and more extravagant.”

But you will not find Lipa kicking a ball at the final – the singer has never even been to a match.

“I’m not really a big football fan, my little brother and my dad watch football, they support Arsenal … but I am really excited.

“I’ve never been to a football game apart from in PE and they would make me play football myself and I was terrible at it,” she said.

Asked what her dream stage would be, Lipa backed herself to headline Glastonbury in the future, adding: “That’d be a big goal for me in my career … it’s my favourite festival ever.”

The Uefa Champions League Final opening ceremony is presented by Pepsi and will take place ahead of the match on May 26.

© Press Association 2018