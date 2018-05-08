Mick Carter attacked by masked man in EastEnders

Mick Carter attacked by masked man in EastEnders8th May 18 | Entertainment News
A new image from the soap shows the pub landlord being jumped from behind.
Mick Carter is attacked by a masked assailant in a first look image from an upcoming instalment of EastEnders.
The pub landlord, played by Danny Dyer, is left manning the Queen Vic alone, when he goes to investigate a strange noise coming from the barrel store.
As soon as he gets down there he is jumped by a masked man.
The picture shows a man dressed in black with a balaclava over his head grabbing Carter around the neck from behind.
Carter, dressed in a blue shirt and waistcoat, can be seen with a look of distress on his face trying to pull the arm away from his neck.
EastEnders continues on Tuesday on BBC One at 7.30pm.
