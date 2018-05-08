In pictures: Vogue chief Anna Wintour opens heavenly Met Gala

8th May 18 | Entertainment News

The gala is a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Anna Wintour has kicked off the star-studded and heaven-looking Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Media appear on the carpet before The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
The US Vogue editor, who co-chairs the annual event, arrived in a beaded off-white Chanel gown and a cross necklace alongside her daughter, Bee Shaffer.

Anna Wintour looking regal as ever (Ian West/PA)
The US Vogue editor is the driving force behind the event (Ian West/PA)
Bee Shaffer looking splendid in red (Ian West/PA)
The gala is a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art, which each year welcomes celebrities from film, TV, fashion, sports and music.

Lisa Love arrives (Ian West/PA)
Liza Koshy (Ian West/PA)
Amal Clooney among the famous faces (Ian West/PA)
George Clooney with his wife (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Gary Oldman and Gisele Schmidt (Ian West/PA)
Olivia Munn is a golden vision (Ian West/PA)
Christine and Stephen Schwarzman (Ian West/PA)
Train of the night goes to Ariana Rockefeller (Ian West/PA)
More red, from Alek Wek (Ian West/PA)
And more gold, this time Jasmine Sanders sports a striking outfit (Ian West/PA)
Princess Beatrice adds a touch of royal glamour (Ian West/PA)
Lili Reinhart (Ian West/PA)
Attendees clearly embracing the 'heavenly' theme (Ian West/PA)
