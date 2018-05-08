In pictures: Vogue chief Anna Wintour opens heavenly Met Gala

In pictures: Vogue chief Anna Wintour opens heavenly Met Gala8th May 18 | Entertainment News
The gala is a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Anna Wintour has kicked off the star-studded and heaven-looking Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
The US Vogue editor, who co-chairs the annual event, arrived in a beaded off-white Chanel gown and a cross necklace alongside her daughter, Bee Shaffer.
