Jeffrey Tambor appears in Arrested Development trailer

The comedy will return to Netflix later this month.

Jeffrey Tambor reprises his role of George Bluth Sr in the first trailer for the new series of Arrested Development.

The new episodes of the show are his first since he was accused of sexual harassment and dropped from his Amazon Prime series Transparent.

The fifth series of the comedy also marks the return of Jason Bateman as Michael, Michael Cera as his son George Michael and Portia de Rossi as Lindsay, who is running for Congress saying she “wants to be part of the problem”.

Arrested Development returns 29 May.

The clip also shows that Maeby (Alia Shawkat) has dyed her hair grey and the family is awarding themselves the honour of year, despite George Michael’s assertion, that it “still doesn’t seem like we would get the votes”.

Will Arnett also returns as Gob, Jessica Walter as Lucille, Tony Hale as Buster and David Cross as Tobias.

It was confirmed Tambor would appear in the new series earlier this month.

The show was revived by Netflix for its fourth series and Netflix chief Ted Sarandos told The Hollywood Reporter: “In making and promoting seasons four and five of Arrested Development, Jeffrey has always been totally professional.”

The fifth series of Arrested Development will stream on Netflix on May 29.

