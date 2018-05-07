Botanist discussing Baby Groot's biology takes Twitter by storm

7th May 18 | Entertainment News

Biology plus Guardians Of The Galaxy equals sensational stuff.

Baby Groot is apparently a cutting of original character Groot (Ian West/PA, Pablo_K/Getty Images)

If you’ve not seen either of the Guardians Of The Galaxy films, the following Twitter thread contains spoilers, but also a lot of excellent film-based biology too.

James Wong is a Kew-trained botanist, science writer and broadcaster, and his thoughts on a character from Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 are taking social media by storm.

Baby Groot is indeed a cutting of original character Groot, a tree-like creature from the first of the two Guardians films who dies protecting other characters.

Director of both films James Gunn has said on Twitter that Baby Groot is Groot’s son, but does that stand up to a botanist’s scrutiny?

Wong begins by explaining that Baby Groot is a genetic clone of Groot, before suggesting an alternative theory.

And if Baby Groot is a cutting, it sounds as though it may well have retained some of Groot’s original memories.

Of course, it’s just a theory.

Prepare yourself for Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3: Gardeners’ World.

