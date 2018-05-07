Cat Deeley shows off baby bump

The pregnant British presenter has been enjoying the sun in California.

Pregnant TV presenter Cat Deeley has shared a photo of herself relaxing on a beach in Malibu, California.

The West Bromwich-born host of the US series So You Think You Can Dance is expecting her second child with her husband the comedian Patrick Kielty.

#sundayfunday 🐠🐠🐠🐠🐠🐠 A post shared by catdeeley (@catdeeley) on May 6, 2018 at 9:58pm PDT

The couple’s son Milo was born in 2016. In January, Deeley announced that Milo’s sibling would be born in spring.

Wearing a yellow bikini and baring her pregnant stomach in the photo, 41-year-old Deeley wrote in a caption on the Instagram post: “Sunday Funday”.

Deeley, who first found fame on SM:TV Live with Ant and Dec, has been living in the US since 2006 since becoming presenter of the TV dance competition.

She has been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award on five occasions for her work on the show.

Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty are expecting their second child together. (Ian West/PA)

Deeley married Northern Irish comic Kielty, 47, in a secret ceremony in Rome in 2012.

