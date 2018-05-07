Cat Deeley shows off baby bump

7th May 18 | Entertainment News

The pregnant British presenter has been enjoying the sun in California.

Pregnant TV presenter Cat Deeley has shared a photo of herself relaxing on a beach in Malibu, California.

The West Bromwich-born host of the US series So You Think You Can Dance is expecting her second child with her husband the comedian Patrick Kielty.

#sundayfunday 🐠🐠🐠🐠🐠🐠

A post shared by catdeeley (@catdeeley) on

The couple’s son Milo was born in 2016. In January, Deeley announced that Milo’s sibling would be born in spring.

Wearing a yellow bikini and baring her pregnant stomach in the photo, 41-year-old Deeley wrote in a caption on the Instagram post: “Sunday Funday”.

Deeley, who first found fame on SM:TV Live with Ant and Dec, has been living in the US since 2006 since becoming presenter of the TV dance competition.

She has been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award on five occasions for her work on the show.

Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty are expecting their second child together.
Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty are expecting their second child together. (Ian West/PA)

Deeley married Northern Irish comic Kielty, 47, in a secret ceremony in Rome in 2012.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Suranne Jones pulls out of West End show due to illness

Suranne Jones pulls out of West End show due to illness
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches
Irish nurse paralysed after flying home for a surprise party walks again using robotic suit

Irish nurse paralysed after flying home for a surprise party walks again using robotic suit

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black celebrate first wedding anniversary

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black celebrate first wedding anniversary
Is this the year that skinny jeans finally die out?

Is this the year that skinny jeans finally die out?
Corrie's Catherine Tyldesley: Tears came easily in last scene with Shayne Ward

Corrie's Catherine Tyldesley: Tears came easily in last scene with Shayne Ward
Jacqueline Jossa says nothing hurts now she is a mother amid split reports

Jacqueline Jossa says nothing hurts now she is a mother amid split reports