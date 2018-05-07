Cat Deeley shows off baby bump

Cat Deeley shows off baby bump7th May 18 | Entertainment News
The pregnant British presenter has been enjoying the sun in California.
Pregnant TV presenter Cat Deeley has shared a photo of herself relaxing on a beach in Malibu, California.
The West Bromwich-born host of the US series So You Think You Can Dance is expecting her second child with her husband the comedian Patrick Kielty.
The couple’s son Milo was born in 2016. In January, Deeley announced that Milo’s sibling would be born in spring.
Wearing a yellow bikini and baring her pregnant stomach in the photo, 41-year-old Deeley wrote in a caption on the Instagram post: “Sunday Funday”.
Deeley, who first found fame on SM:TV Live with Ant and Dec, has been living in the US since 2006 since becoming presenter of the TV dance competition.
She has been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award on five occasions for her work on the show.
Deeley married Northern Irish comic Kielty, 47, in a secret ceremony in Rome in 2012.
