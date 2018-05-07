Adele's Titanic 30th birthday celebrations

The singer has posted photos from her big night.

Adele has celebrated turning 30 with a Titanic-themed birthday party.

The singer dressed up as Rose DeWitt Bukater, Kate Winslet’s character in James Cameron’s 1997 Oscar-winning film, for her big bash.

She is pictured at the top of a grand staircase in one image posted on social media.

(Adele/Instagram)

Another picture on Instagram shows Adele and her guests singing and dancing while wearing life jackets.

Alongside the photos, the Rolling In The Deep singer wrote: “Dirty 30! I’m not sure what I’m going to do for the next 30 years as I’ve been blessed beyond words in my life so far.

“Thank you to everyone for coming along for the ride the last 11 years with me and my family and friends for entertaining my super fandom of the Titanic movie. Last night was the best night of my life.”

She wrote: “I’m absolutely f*****, not sure I’ll make it out the house again!”

Comedian Alan Carr posted a video on Instagram of himself wearing a dress and singing As Long As He Needs Me from the musical Oliver! before attending the party.

As Long As He Needs Me #nancy A post shared by Alan Carr (@chattyman) on May 6, 2018 at 2:28pm PDT

Some social media users were unhappy with the theme of the party, with the photo featuring life jackets coming in for particular criticism.

One user wrote: “Isn’t this kinda/very inappropriate? Adele’s Titanic themed birthday party had them dancing in life jackets…thousands of people actually died.”

Isn’t this kinda/very inappropriate? Adele’s Titanic themed birthday party had them dancing in life jackets… Thousands of people actually died. pic.twitter.com/Ya0xOEarfH — regina phalange (@FightOnGaga) May 7, 2018

However, others praised the party, with one writing: “Adele had a Titanic themed birthday party. She is wearing Rose’s gown and dancing in a life jacket. I have never loved anything more.”

ADELE HAD A TITANIC THEMED BIRTHDAY PARTY SHE IS WEARING ROSE’S GOWN AND DANCING IN A LIFE JACKET I HAVE NEVER LOVED ANYTHING MORE pic.twitter.com/XvCSSzYQN6 — Toby Herman (@tobyherman27) May 7, 2018

Cameron’s film was based on the true story of the passenger liner RMS Titanic sinking in the North Atlantic Ocean in 1912.

Around 1,500 people died in the disaster.

