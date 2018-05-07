Shayne Ward's final Corrie scenes to air as Aidan Connor takes his own life

7th May 18 | Entertainment News

An hour-long broadcast on Wednesday will show the impact of his death on the show's characters.

Shayne Ward’s Coronation Street tenure will come to an end on Monday evening as his character, Aidan Connor, takes his own life.

The soap is raising awareness of male suicide – described as a silent epidemic – with the former X Factor winner’s final scenes airing as part of a double-bill episode.

In Friday night’s episode, Aidan was seen carrying out good deeds for his neighbours, including giving his watch to Liam Connor Jr, buying a new dress for Summer Spellman and planning to return the engagement ring to his former fiancee Eva Price.

Although Monday is Ward’s final appearance on screen, an hour-long broadcast on Wednesday will show the impact of his death on the show’s characters.

Aidan’s father Johnny will discover his son’s body in his flat after he fails to turn up to work at the Underworld factory.

As the news of his death spreads around Weatherfield, Aidan’s friends and family begin to question why they had not noticed any signs that he was struggling to cope with problems in his life.

Ward has described Wednesday night’s episode as “a very tough watch”.

The ITV soap has been working closely with charities Samaritans and Calm to ensure the storyline was handled sensitively and realistically, and it has been made clear that no scenes depicting the suicide will air.

Coronation Street producer Kate Oates said: “With 84 men taking their lives each week, we simply can’t afford to not talk about it.”

Ward joined the ITV show in 2015 – a decade on from his X Factor win.

Corrie airs at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Monday on ITV.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Jacqueline Jossa says nothing hurts now she is a mother amid split reports

Jacqueline Jossa says nothing hurts now she is a mother amid split reports
Judges dance and press golden buzzer for gyrating Britain's Got Talent hopeful

Judges dance and press golden buzzer for gyrating Britain's Got Talent hopeful
Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black celebrate first wedding anniversary

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black celebrate first wedding anniversary

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Corrie stars announce SPLIT after nine years of marriage

Corrie stars announce SPLIT after nine years of marriage
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches
Is this the year that skinny jeans finally die out?

Is this the year that skinny jeans finally die out?
You will be FUMING if you're heading abroad this weekend

You will be FUMING if you're heading abroad this weekend