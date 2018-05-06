Kim Kardashian shares throwback picture with sister Kourtney

The star said her daughter North resembles both her mother and her aunt.

Kim Kardashian West has shared a childhood photograph of herself and her sister Kourtney, saying her eldest child resembles them both.

The black and white image posted on Instagram and Twitter shows the siblings in matching dresses, with ribbons in their hair.

The reality TV star, 37, said she could see both herself and Kourtney in four-year-old North.

“I swear North reminds me of a mix or me and Kourt,” she wrote.

Kardashian West is also mum to son Saint, two, and three-month-old daughter Chicago with her rapper husband Kanye West.

