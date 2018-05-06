George Clooney downs tequila as he celebrates birthday

6th May 18 | Entertainment News

The actor turned 57 on May 6.

George Clooney celebrated his 57th birthday by downing a shot of tequila.

The Hollywood heartthrob marked the milestone on Sunday by knocking back a glass of his own Casamigos tequila.

A video on social media shows Clooney and his friend and business partner Rande Gerber standing alongside each other, each with a shot glass resting on a board.

As their friends clap and call out, they raise the board and swallow their drinks.

Clooney then pretends to fall backwards.

The clip is captioned: “When the bosses spend too much time in the office, this happens!

“Happy Birthday, George!”

The tequila brand was founded by Clooney, Gerber – who is married to model Cindy Crawford – and Mike Meldman in 2013.

Crawford also wished Clooney a Happy Birthday, posting a picture of herself, her husband and the actor on Instagram.

“Happy birthday to the guy who always keeps us laughing!” she said.

Happy birthday to the guy who always keeps us laughing!

Clooney is expected to attend Monday’s Met Gala with his wife Amal.

© Press Association 2018

