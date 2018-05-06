Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black celebrate first wedding anniversary

6th May 18 | Entertainment News

The couple both shared photographs from their big day.

Tom Daley has shared a sweet snap from his wedding day as he and husband Dustin Lance Black celebrate their one year anniversary.

The photograph posted on social media shows the Olympic diver and film-maker Black – who are expecting a baby boy via a surrogate – leaning against each other, with their foreheads touching.

It is captioned just with the date of their nuptials – May 6 2017 – and two heart emojis.

Black, 43, posted a picture on Twitter of the couple examining their wedding bands.

“ONE YEAR: this was the beginning of a beautiful year and a wonderful life together #HappyAnniversary,” he said.

The couple revealed in February that they were to become parents and spilled the beans about the baby’s gender during a chat on Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place podcast in March.

© Press Association 2018

