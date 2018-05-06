Suranne Jones pulls out of West End show due to illness

6th May 18 | Entertainment News

The actress said she returned to the stage too soon after being unwell.

Suranne Jones has apologised to fans after being forced to pull out of West End play Frozen due to illness.

The Doctor Foster actress posted a message on Instagram saying she was “so gutted and so sorry” after missing shows, explaining that she had recently returned after being unwell and found it may have been too soon.

Jones also said the subject matter of the production, which is about a mother whose daughter is kidnapped, was “deeply affecting” and likely contributed to her feeling “under the weather”.

She said although she had hoped to return to the stage her doctor advised that she should not “put myself through it and risk getting ill again”.

Dear all. I’m so sorry I couldn’t make the last 4 shows. I was taken off the matinee on Thursday half way through the show as I felt so dizzy when I was on stage and my wonderful understudy #roisinrae finished the show. I came back after an illness and it was perhaps too soon .. anyone who knows the show knows it is a highly draining piece and after 3 months and a sickness I just wasn’t able to end the run. I was so hoping to make it back for you all tonight but my dr eventually said I shouldn’t put myself through it and risk getting ill again. SO GUTTED and SO SORRY to those I missed. This show has taken it’s toll on me and the subject matter was deeply affecting. You as the audience experience it once and always say how you are moved and drained by it. I’m certain it has contributed to my feeling under the weather. We as performers always think we can push through and carry on but sometimes we just can’t. I’m now going to take time out and rest before I move on to Gentleman Jack in a few weeks… but I’ll be back with some exciting #AnneLister News when we’ve completed filming💋 thank you for all your support and to everyone who shared this #Frozen journey with us. Thank you to our team @theatreroyalhaymarket and to our brilliant cast and finally to those who we met through @missingpeople.uk ..We send our love to those who are currently missing a loved one and on a personal note, Thank you to our amazing company stage manager and my friend @e_banners Emma Banwell .. love and respect Suranne 💋 #endofatoughjob #theatrelife #healthfirst #onlyhumanafterall

© Press Association 2018

