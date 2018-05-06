Jacqueline Jossa says nothing hurts now she is a mother amid split reports

6th May 18 | Entertainment News

The ex-soap star has recently been speaking out about her relationship.

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne (Yui Muk/PA)

Former EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa has said becoming a mother has strengthened her so much that “nothing hurts”, following reports of her marriage split.

The actress and husband Dan Osborne, who previously appeared on reality series The Only Way Is Essex, have recently faced claims of a break-up.

Jossa, who is due to give birth to her second child with Osborne at the end of June, told the Sunday Mirror: “Motherhood has 100% changed me as a person. You just have a different mindset.

My babies 💞💞 @closeronline

A post shared by Jacqueline Osborne (@jacjossa) on

“You become stronger but not only for yourself, but for your child.

“You become so hardcore nothing hurts. You have such a strong backbone when you have kids and the only thing that does hurt is when anyone is saying anything about them.”

The 25-year-old TV star added: “You form a layer of like, ‘I am a mother and I will protect my child.'”

Last week, Jossa told ITV’s Loose Women that she is “honestly fine” as reports circled about her marriage to Osborne, 26.

“I think with stuff goes on at home, it’s not normal to be everywhere and it’s not necessarily true, all the reasons why you’re not getting on at the moment, so that’s all I really want to say,” she told the programme.

She added: “I’m good, I’m all good.”

It was claimed by The Sun Online that Osborne had moved out of the couple’s home after a series of rows.

Following reports of their split, Jossa tweeted that she and Osborne were “dealing with things privately as a team”.

Jossa, who played Lauren Branning in EastEnders from 2010 until earlier this year, revealed in January that she is pregnant.

She and Osborne have a three-year-old daughter Ella together, and Osborne also has son Teddy from a previous relationship.

The couple married in June last year.

© Press Association 2018

