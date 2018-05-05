BGT viewers fall in love as 90-year-old singer Audrey rolls back the years

5th May 18 | Entertainment News

The pensioner was labelled a 'minx' by viewers.

778f3414-901e-43eb-baec-e84e2edf3386

A 90-year-old singer brought the Britain’s Got Talent audience to their feet as she took to the stage.

Pensioner Audrey Leybourne flaunted her talent with a rendition of I Wanna Be Loved By You alongside her pianist, Mitch.

But it was her quip before the performance which saw viewers at home fall in love with her.

Asked by judge Amanda Holden if she was married, Leybourne replied: “No, I was in love many, many times … 22 gentlemen.”

@MrAJNelson wrote on Twitter: “Audrey! What a woman! The 90 year old that’s had 22 men!”

@OnTheJoSlow posted: “Audrey’s a fox. Pianist may become lucky gentleman #23.”

@JillHudson tweeted: “Audrey .. 22,men you little minx.”

The retired performer’s talent also surprised viewers, with @Socialmediajon1 posting: “Audrey’s voice is better than anyone Simon Cowell has signed within the last 5 years.”

@DavidMackayy tweeted: “I want to be like Audrey when i’m 90. She’s an inspiration for us all to work towards, amazing lady.”

You can catch up with all the action from Britain's Got Talent on TV3 and #3player

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

This Irish Star Is Joining Love Island This Year

This Irish Star Is Joining Love Island This Year
Jacqueline Jossa says she is 'honestly fine' amid marriage split claims

Jacqueline Jossa says she is 'honestly fine' amid marriage split claims
Irish mum warning parents after man tries to GRAB child off Irish bus

Irish mum warning parents after man tries to GRAB child off Irish bus

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Irish nurse paralysed after flying home for a surprise party walks again using robotic suit

Irish nurse paralysed after flying home for a surprise party walks again using robotic suit
[PIC] Suzanne Jackson has announced some VERY exciting news on Instagram

[PIC] Suzanne Jackson has announced some VERY exciting news on Instagram

Emmerdale to air special FLASHBACK episode

Emmerdale to air special FLASHBACK episode
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches