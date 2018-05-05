Duncan James says farewell as Hollyoaks character is killed off

The singer and actor said his on-screen alter-ego 'finally got his comeuppance'.

Blue star Duncan James has bid an emotional farewell to his Hollyoaks character, who has been killed off from the soap.

James, who appeared in the Channel 4 series for two years as Ryan Knight, was seemingly left for dead in Friday’s first-look episode on E4 after plunging into a river and being dragged away.

Along with a snap of Ryan in the raging water, James wrote on Instagram: “Thankyou to every single person who I’ve worked with, and hung out with during my 2 years @hollyoaksofficial.

“It’s honesty the BEST soap of them all with amazing storylines and a wonderful cast and crew. You guys all made me feel so welcome and I will never forget the love and support from you all.

“I will miss you Dearly but happy #ryanKnight finally got his comeuppance!! Hope you all enjoyed his final scene. Thanks to all the #hollyoakes #fans for embracing me and putting up with #ryry (love) u all. Duncan x.”

Ryan, dubbed Killer Knight, was responsible for the death of his wife Amy Barnes (Ashley Slanina-Davies) and also his uncle DS Thorpe (James Bradshaw).

Viewers watched as murderer Ryan was left to die by Harry Thompson (Parry Glasspool), who had the opportunity to save him but did not in order to make him pay for his crimes.

They had been involved in a dramatic chase through some woods after Ryan had surprised Harry and Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) on a camping trip with Amy’s children Leah and Lucas.

The character then appears to drown, marking the end of James’s time in the soap.

James first appeared in Hollyoaks as policeman Ryan in summer 2016.

