'Nervous' Declan Donnelly takes part in knife trick on Britain's Got Talent

The TV star had a sharp blade thrown at him by a contestant on the show.

Declan Donnelly has said he has “never been so nervous in my life” after he was at the centre of a knife trick on Britain’s Got Talent.

The TV star served as an assistant to contestant Andrew Lee, 31, from Malaysia, in his bid to impress the judges.

In scenes that will air on Saturday’s episode, Donnelly sports a padded vest as the knife is thrown at his chest while Lee performs a card trick.

Also hoping to impress Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon during the audition stage of the show is Donchez Dacres, 60, an AA employee who moved to Jamaica as a child and now lives in Wolverhampton.

He attempts to dazzle the panel with his original song Wiggle Wine.

Another act trying their luck with the judges will be The D-Day Darlings, a wartime themed choir of women who perform We’ll Meet Again by Vera Lynn in front of a montage of photographs of their grandparents and great-grandparents who fought in the world wars.

Walliams told the choir: “It’s a beautiful way of keeping their memory alive and all the incredible men and women who served in the Second World War.”

Also taking to the stage will be 61-year-old flamenco dancer Malcolm Cuthbertson, Welsh comedian Noel James, 52, and married couple Ellie and Jeki from South Korea, who performed their quick-change act for the judges on their wedding anniversary.

Retired performer Audrey Leybourne, 90, shows off her vocal stylings with a rendition of I Wanna Be Loved By You, while Hertfordshire Council employee Aleksandar Mileusnic, 23, from Stevenage, performs a swing version of The White Stripes hit Seven Nation Army.

Britain’s Got Talent continues on ITV at 8pm on May 5.

