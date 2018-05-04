Caroline Flack revs engines for new series of Love Island

The TV star will return to host the ITV2 dating show.

Caroline Flack beams in the cockpit of an aeroplane as she prepares for the upcoming series of Love Island.

The TV star is dressed in a captain’s uniform, with a hat bearing the show’s logo.

Caroline Flack

The dating show will return to ITV2 for a fourth series in the summer, as a new set of islanders arrive at the villa in Majorca hoping to find love.

The singletons go through a series of “recoupling” ceremonies throughout the course of the show and anyone not involved in a couple risks being eliminated from the villa.

The show culminates in the public voting for a winning couple.

Last year’s winners Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay are no longer in a relationship but runners-up Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt are still together.

Third place couple Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood have also parted ways.

The show, narrated by comedian Iain Stirling, became a huge hit for ITV2 last year, drawing in bumper viewing figures.

It also scored a Bafta nomination when grime star Stormzy’s appearance via video link to give love advice to Cetinay, Hughes and Marcel Somerville was shortlisted for must-see moment of the year.

We're getting too big for our boots… @Stormzy1's cameo in the villa has been nominated for a BAFTA! If you loved this moment as much as we did, get grafting and get voting in the Must See Moment Of The Year Award here: https://t.co/9EraRT69wU pic.twitter.com/IZXD5mbh4q — Love Island (@LoveIsland) April 5, 2018

It will compete against clips from shows including Game Of Thrones and Line Of Duty at the Bafta Television Awards on May 13.

