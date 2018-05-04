Caitlyn Jenner to deliver Channel 4 diversity lecture

MPs are invited to attend the talk.

Caitlyn Jenner will be delivering a diversity lecture in the House Of Commons.

The former Olympic gold medallist, 68, is following in the footsteps of actors Idris Elba and Riz Ahmed in giving Channel 4’s diversity talk.

A Channel 4 spokesman said: “The aim of the Channel 4 Diversity Lecture is to raise awareness and stimulate public debate about diversity issues.

“Caitlyn Jenner is one of the most high profile transgender people in the world and her transition brought transgender issues into the mainstream, helping to stimulate debate and increase awareness.”

The lecture also kicks-off the start of the broadcaster’s Genderquake season, two weeks of programmes “to open up the debate on gender.”

Transgender activist Jenner made a documentary, I Am Cait, about her transition in 2015.

MPs are invited to attend the lecture, which has been screened on YouTube in previous years, at the Churchill Room in the House Of Commons on May 9.

