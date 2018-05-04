Sir Paul McCartney pays tribute to parents as he receives royal honour

4th May 18

The musician was knighted two decades ago.

Sir Paul McCartney paid tribute to his parents as he was made a Companion of Honour for services to music.

The Beatle, 75, was joined by wife Nancy Shevell at Buckingham Palace on Friday morning as he received the honour from the Queen more than 20 years after his knighthood.

In a written statement to the Press Association, Sir Paul said: “I see this as a huge honour for me and my family and I think of how proud my Liverpool mum and dad would have been to see this.”

Sir Paul McCartney is made a Companion of Honour by the Queen (Yui Mok/PA)
Sir Paul McCartney is made a Companion of Honour by the Queen (Yui Mok/PA)

His former bandmate and only other living Beatle Sir Ringo Starr received a knighthood earlier this year.

Retired ballerina and Strictly Come Dancing judge Darcey Bussell was also honoured st the ceremony as she became a dame for services to dance.

Recipients also included former English cricketer Clare Connor, who collected a CBE, former alpine skier Sarah Lewis, OBE, and Holocaust survivor Dr Martin Stern, MBE.

