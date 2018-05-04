Three-year pay deal recommended to BBC staff

Negotiations over pay and conditions have lasted almost two years.

Thousands of BBC staff including journalists and technicians are being recommended to accept a three-year pay deal and “brand new” terms and conditions, raising the minimum salary to £20,000, unions have announced.

Almost two years of negotiations resulted in a deal worth 2% for 2017/18, 2% in 2018/19 and 2.5%, or the licence fee settlement if higher, in 2019/20.

The minimum pay at the corporation will increase from £15,687 to £20,000, according to the Bectu union.

The union’s national secretary, Sarah Ward, said: “The BBC’s finances are exceptionally precarious because between now and 2020 it will be taking over the financing of the over-75s’ free TV licences, that will lead to a loss of 20% of the BBC licence fee income, which the unions do not support.

“This pay offer secures our members future pay awards at a time when the BBC financing situation is very delicate.”

News: BECTU and unions secure ground-breaking pay offer for BBC staff https://t.co/7tdqgFCsDW pic.twitter.com/w3TbgQYO3U — BECTU (@bectu) May 4, 2018

Head of Bectu Gerry Morrissey said: “This new deal, which is still subject to a ballot of the members, demonstrates how important it is that unions and management work collaboratively with employers.

“The BBC recognised that its staff terms and conditions needed updating and the unions were able to negotiate what we know about staff experiences from members.

“This deal is a comprehensive examination of the terms and conditions and ensures that the BBC is best placed to retain and develop the workforce to keep it competitive in an increasingly fragmented market, while ensuring staff have decent terms and conditions.”

Negotiations were held over 21 months and crunch talks took place this week at the conciliation service Acas, where the final session of talks lasted for 22 hours.

A ballot of BBC staff will open on May 21 and close on June 8.

