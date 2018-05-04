Media using sex allegations to kill my legacy - R Kelly

4th May 18 | Entertainment News

The R&B star said the media 'has dissected and manipulated these false allegations'.

R Kelly Docklands Concert

Singer R Kelly has said the media is attempting to distort and destroy his legacy by reporting allegations that he sexually mistreats women.

The American R&B artist said in a statement on Friday that he is “heartbroken” by the accusations.

Calling himself “a God-fearing man, a son, a brother, and most importantly a father”, Kelly said the media “has dissected and manipulated these false allegations”.

R Kelly arrives for the MTV Video Music Awards in Florida in 2005 (Anthony Harvey/PA)
Kelly was acquitted of child pornography charges in Chicago in 2008, but speculation about his alleged sexual misconduct has continued.

Last month, the #MuteRKelly campaign was launched.

The star said he is not currently the subject of any criminal investigations.

He added that the accusations “perpetuated by the media” are an “attempt to distort my character and to destroy my legacy that I have worked so hard to build”.

© Press Association 2018

