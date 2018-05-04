Justin Bieber offers Kanye West 'love' following slavery remarks

4th May 18 | Entertainment News

West has faced a string of criticism from stars across the world of music and entertainment.

Justin Bieber has offered fellow musician Kanye West his love after the rapper caused controversy with a string of comments.

The Canadian pop star joined a chorus of stars speaking about West, who suggested slavery in America was “a choice” earlier this week.

Posting on his Instagram story, Bieber wrote: “Our job is to love not to always agree!”

He added: “Love you Kanye!”

Kanye West
Kanye West (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Will.i.am, Chris Brown, Spike Lee and rapper Eve are just some of a number of stars who have criticised West since his interview with TMZ on Tuesday.

“When you hear about slavery for 400 years … for 400 years? That sounds like a choice,” West told TMZ.

“Like, you was there for 400 years and it’s all of y’all? It’s like we’re mentally in prison.”

He later defended the remarks on Twitter and said he was being attacked for “presenting new ideas”.

“We need to have open discussions and ideas on unsettled pain.”

He added: “To make myself clear – of course I know that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will.”

© Press Association 2018

