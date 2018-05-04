Eurovision - how the voting works

Everything you need to know before you cast your vote.

Viewers from all participating countries will be invited to vote for their favourite songs of the night.

A phone number will be given after the final performance. Each caller has one vote. Voters will be unable to select their own country’s entry.

Scores from professional juries will be combined with points awarded by the public.

Mel Giedroyc will announce the UK jury’s scores. (Isabel Infantes/PA)

After viewers have cast their votes, a national spokesman from the 43 participating countries will be called in to present the points of their professional jury.

The experts’ scores are based on the Friday night Jury Final performances.

After the presentation of the scores from the juries, the tele-voting points from all participating countries will be combined, providing one score for each song.

These tele-voting results will then be announced by the host, starting with the country receiving the fewest points from the public and ending with the country that received the highest number of points.

More details regarding the voting procedure can be found at bbc.co.uk/eurovision

© Press Association 2018