Scarlett Moffatt lands BBC royal correspondent role for wedding

She will broadcast on Radio 1.

Scarlett Moffatt will be helping the BBC with its royal wedding coverage.

The former Gogglebox star has signed up as royal correspondent for Radio 1 for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials.

She will report into the daytime shows every hour, live from Windsor Castle, the BBC said.

Moffatt, recently seen on Saturday Night Takeaway, joins the likes of Chris Evans, Alan Carr, Mel Sykes and Zoe Ball as part of the BBC’s radio coverage of the big day on May 19.

Evans will host a “special show” with surprise guests, “soaking up the mood and atmosphere in Windsor” in the morning, on Radio 2.

Chris Evans (Nick Ansell/PA)

Carr and Sykes’s show, also on Radio 2, will feature “music, nuptial shout-outs” and “listeners’ texts and emails” while Ball will host a wedding themed Saturday afternoon.

Paul Gambaccini will present a special edition of Pick Of The Pops in the afternoon featuring hits from the two years in which the couple were born.

Radio 4’s Today programme will broadcast a special programme with Mishal Husain presenting live from Windsor ahead of the celebrations, while BBC 5 live Breakfast will also come from Windsor.

Clare Balding will host live commentary from Windsor Castle on Radio 4, Radio 5 live and the World Service.

BBC World Service will also feature live coverage as well as programmes and documentaries “exploring the institution of marriage today from a variety of angles in different countries around the world.”

© Press Association 2018