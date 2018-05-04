Huw Edwards, Kirsty Young and Dermot O'Leary lead BBC's royal wedding coverage

Huw Edwards, Kirsty Young and Dermot O’Leary will spearhead the BBC’s coverage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

The One Show’s Alex Jones, former Strictly Come Dancing champion Ore Oduba, Tina Daheley and Anita Rani are also part of the broadcaster’s coverage.

Kirsty Young said it should be ‘a royal wedding like no other’ (Ian West/PA).

A Friday night preview show, The Royal Wedding: They’re Getting Married In The Morning, will feature Edwards, Young and O’Leary.

On the morning of the wedding, on May 19, Young and O’Leary will be based by the moat outside Windsor Castle, while newsreader Edwards will be on the roof of the Guard Room within the walls of Windsor Castle, the BBC said.

Jones, Oduba, Daheley and Rani will be situated around Windsor “to capture the stories, excitement and reactions of the day”.

Live coverage of the wedding ceremony will also be broadcast on big screens around the UK, including in Belfast, Salisbury, Leeds, Swansea, Winchester and Portsmouth.

Dermot O’Leary will present coverage of the wedding. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Charlotte Moore, director of BBC content, said: “BBC One will be at the very heart of the royal wedding coverage, bringing the nation together to share and celebrate this special occasion. It is a real honour for the BBC to be the host broadcaster for the ceremony and with such an exceptional line-up of presenters on BBC One it promises to be an exciting and memorable moment for everyone tuning in”.

Desert Island Discs host Young said: “They’re a couple who seem to have captured the goodwill of the world. Yet at the heart of this national event is a very personal, modern day love story. It looks set to be a royal wedding like no other.”

Edwards said he was “thrilled to be part of the presenting team for the royal wedding celebrations,” adding: “It’s always great to get out from behind the news desk.”

Oduba said: “It’s fair to say royal wedding excitement has reached fever pitch in our house – bunting close to bursting point, I’ve been eating breakfast off Harry and Meghan commemorative plates for months!”

In the week leading up to the wedding, BBC One daytime series Royal Recipes will see presenter Michael Buerk mark the forthcoming big day by recreating royal wedding dishes past and present.

