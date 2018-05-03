Florence And The Machine announce new album High As Hope

3rd May 18 | Entertainment News

Florence Welch is back with her first record in three years.

Florence And The Machine will release a new album this summer called High As Hope.

The band’s frontwoman Florence Welch confirmed that the record, a follow-up to 2015’s How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful, will be released on June 29.

The lead single from the album Hunger has also been unveiled, a song described by Welch as being about a “lack of self-love” and dealing with a deeper heartbreak than just a romantic one.

Welch sings at the start of the song: “At 17, I started to starve myself, I thought that love was a kind of emptiness, and at least I understood then the hunger I felt, and I didn’t have to call it loneliness.”

The singer told BBC Radio 1 that she was trying to express a feeling that “sometimes you’re not good enough and you have to be perfect”.

She said that once she had made a record about a heartbreak, she realised “there’s a bigger heartbreak underneath”.

“When you realise it’s not always about the relationships, about the romance, you’re like, ‘oh, there’s a bigger heartbreak underneath.’

“And that’s perhaps that you didn’t love yourself, and the ways that you hurt yourself because of that lack of self-love.”

Welch and her band burst onto the music scene in 2009 with debut album Lungs, which topped the charts and spawned hits including Dog Days Are Over, Rabbit Heart (Raise It Up) and You’ve Got The Love.

Ceremonials followed in 2011, and How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful in 2015, both reaching number one.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Irish mum warning parents after man tries to GRAB child off Irish bus

Irish mum warning parents after man tries to GRAB child off Irish bus
The FSAI has issued a MAJOR recall for these Dunnes Stores products

The FSAI has issued a MAJOR recall for these Dunnes Stores products
Corrie stars announce SPLIT after nine years of marriage

Corrie stars announce SPLIT after nine years of marriage

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Lupus: The signs and symptoms everybody needs to know about

Lupus: The signs and symptoms everybody needs to know about
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches
[PICS] People are going CRAZY over the latest range set to hit Aldi stores

[PICS] People are going CRAZY over the latest range set to hit Aldi stores
URGENT product recall issued for TWO popular children's toys due to potential choking and safety hazards

URGENT product recall issued for TWO popular children's toys due to potential choking and safety hazards