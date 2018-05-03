Trial begins in first look images from second series of 13 Reasons Why

3rd May 18 | Entertainment News

The drama will pick up where the first series left off.

The second series of 13 Reasons Why will air later this month (Netflix)

Clay and his classmates deal with the aftermath of Hannah’s death in the first look images from the second series of 13 Reasons Why.

The series, starring Dylan Minnette and Katherine Langford, was a huge hit for Netflix when it launched on the streaming service but received criticism from mental health experts who expressed concern that it glamorised suicide.

In response to the backlash, Netflix added warning cards and information about crisis hotlines.

The second series will pick up as Hannah’s classmates start the journey toward healing and recovery.

Pictures show that Liberty High will go on trial after Hannah’s parents sued the school over her death, but someone will stop at nothing to keep the truth surrounding Hannah’s death concealed, according to Netflix.

(Netflix)

The images also show Hannah’s mother, played by Kate Walsh, speaking to TV crews outside the courtroom, as well as conflict between her classmates and a smashed rear windscreen.

(Netflix)
(Netflix)

A series of ominous Polaroids will lead Clay and his classmates to uncover a sickening secret and a conspiracy to cover it up.

(Netflix)

The second series of 13 Reasons Why will stream on Netflix on May 18.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

EastEnders confirm TRAGIC death of popular character

EastEnders confirm TRAGIC death of popular character
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches
Lupus: The signs and symptoms everybody needs to know about

Lupus: The signs and symptoms everybody needs to know about

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ed Sheeran fans issued IMPORTANT reminder ahead of Irish gigs

Ed Sheeran fans issued IMPORTANT reminder ahead of Irish gigs
[PICS] People are going CRAZY over the latest range set to hit Aldi stores

[PICS] People are going CRAZY over the latest range set to hit Aldi stores
The FSAI has issued a MAJOR recall for these Dunnes Stores products

The FSAI has issued a MAJOR recall for these Dunnes Stores products
Corrie stars announce SPLIT after nine years of marriage

Corrie stars announce SPLIT after nine years of marriage