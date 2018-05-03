Trial begins in first look images from second series of 13 Reasons Why

The drama will pick up where the first series left off.

Clay and his classmates deal with the aftermath of Hannah’s death in the first look images from the second series of 13 Reasons Why.

The series, starring Dylan Minnette and Katherine Langford, was a huge hit for Netflix when it launched on the streaming service but received criticism from mental health experts who expressed concern that it glamorised suicide.

The tapes were just the beginning. May 18. pic.twitter.com/MZczjM1fP3 — 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) April 30, 2018

In response to the backlash, Netflix added warning cards and information about crisis hotlines.

The second series will pick up as Hannah’s classmates start the journey toward healing and recovery.

Pictures show that Liberty High will go on trial after Hannah’s parents sued the school over her death, but someone will stop at nothing to keep the truth surrounding Hannah’s death concealed, according to Netflix.

(Netflix)

The images also show Hannah’s mother, played by Kate Walsh, speaking to TV crews outside the courtroom, as well as conflict between her classmates and a smashed rear windscreen.

(Netflix)

(Netflix)

A series of ominous Polaroids will lead Clay and his classmates to uncover a sickening secret and a conspiracy to cover it up.

(Netflix)

The second series of 13 Reasons Why will stream on Netflix on May 18.

© Press Association 2018