Taron Egerton revealed as Robin Hood in first teaser
The Kingsman star plays the hooded vigilante.
Kingsman star Taron Egerton can be seen swinging on ropes, wielding a bow and arrow and stealing bags of gold in the first trailer for the new big screen version of Robin Hood.
In the teaser, mystery surrounds the identity of the hooded vigilante and Egerton suggests a bounty on his head until he is caught or killed.
He also describes the unknown man as “a smash-and-grabber and nothing more”, until he pulls back his hood later in the trailer and it is revealed that he is indeed Robin Hood.
The footage also shows Jamie Foxx as Little John, Jamie Dornan as Will Scarlet and Ben Mendelsohn as the Sheriff of Nottingham.
Eve Hewson, the daughter of U2 frontman Bono and activist Alison Hewson, stars as Maid Marian.
The teaser hints at the romantic relationship between Robin and Marian but also features Egerton jumping off buildings, riding horses, swinging on ropes and starting fires.
Robin Hood, directed by Otto Bathurst, is due for release in UK cinemas on November 23.
