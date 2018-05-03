Brooklyn Beckham's birthday surprise for footballer dad

David Beckham's oldest child arrived to wish him happy birthday as a surprise in person.

Brooklyn Beckham shared a photograph of him and his father, David, following his surprise visit for Beckham senior’s birthday.

Victoria Beckham shared an Instagram video on Wednesday showing the moment Brooklyn, 19, arrived to congratulate his unsuspecting dad.

Footballer David, who was celebrating turning 43, looked emotional as Brooklyn hugged him.

David shared the video on his own Instagram account and said: “Best birthday surprise, my big boy coming home @brooklynbeckham @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.”

Brooklyn later shared a photograph on Instagram, writing: “Happy birthday dad xx I love you to the moon and back.”

A few days prior to David’s birthday, Brooklyn had posted a black and white photograph of his parents on Instagram, writing: “I miss you guys so much ? xxx ❤❤. Love you xx.”

David revealed he was treated to a Marks and Spencer caterpillar cake as he shared a snap of the Colin the Caterpillar chocolate roll on Instagram to mark the big occasion on Wednesday.

He also shared photos of cards from his four children, including one from Cruz, 13, who called him the “best dad in the world”.

The former footballer also showed glimpses of other gifts including a Louis Vuitton travel wine case and birthday messages from his family and celebrity friends, including Brazilian superstar Pele.

© Press Association 2018