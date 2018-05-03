EastEnders star David Witts to make West End debut in Wicked

3rd May 18 | Entertainment News

The actor will take over the role of Fiyero.

EastEnders star David Witts is to join the cast of Wicked.

The soap star, best known for playing Joey Branning, will make his West End debut as Fiyero in the London production of the musical about the Witches of Oz.

He said: “After three amazing years living and working in Los Angeles, I am excited to be getting back on stage again and to be coming home to make my West End debut in the incredible musical Wicked.

The cast of Wicked performing Defying Gravity (Matt Crockett)

“I can’t wait to start rehearsals and to join everyone at the Apollo Victoria Theatre from 23 July”.

Michael McCabe, the UK executive producer of the show, added: “We are delighted that David Witts is returning to the UK to star as Fiyero in Wicked.

“David has proved himself to be an accomplished and popular actor on both stage and screen since his award-winning debut as Joey Branning in EastEnders back in 2012, and he has all the qualities to be a fantastic Fiyero”.

Witts was named best newcomer at the 2013 National Television Awards.

National Television Awards 2013 – Press Room – London
David Witts with his National Television Award (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

He also won an Inside Soap Award and was nominated for a British Soap Award.

Bradley Jaden, who is currently playing Fiyero, will give his final performance on July 21 and further casting will be announced.

Witts will make his debut at the Apollo Victoria Theatre on July 23.

© Press Association 2018

