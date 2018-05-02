Corrie fans fear Eva Price's baby plan will end in tears

She has given her newborn to Toyah Battersby.

Coronation Street fans have said they fear the worse after Eva Price handed over her baby to Toyah Battersby.

The soap character, played by Catherine Tyldesley, agreed to hand over her newborn to Toyah (Georgia Taylor) when she found out she was pregnant with Aidan Connor’s (Shayne Ward) child.

Toyah is set to raise the child as her own with Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) but viewers have said they fear it will all end in tears.

One wrote on Twitter: “I really hope Eva gets her baby back, this plan is heading for a heartbreak.”

@Cath_Tyldesley @RealGeorgiaT Great Double episode on tonight's @itvcorrie I really hope Eva gets her baby back, this plan is heading for a heartbreak #Corrie — Matt Whitehead (@MattyWh16) May 2, 2018

Another wrote: “Really don’t think Eva will happily let Toyah have the baby. It just doesn’t feel right.”

Really don’t think Eva will happily let Toyah have the baby. It just doesn’t feel right. #corrie — Rebecca Caroline (@becca_caroline) May 2, 2018

Yet another said: “why do i feel its gonna all end in tears with #Eva #Toyah & the #Bubba.”

One more wrote: “Got a feeling Eva is going to want Suzy back! #Corrie it’s not going to end well.”

Got a feeling Eva is going to want Suzy back! #Corrie it's not going to end well — Louby ❤ (@misslouby82) May 2, 2018

Coronation Street continues on ITV on Friday at 7.30pm.

© Press Association 2018