Jerry O'Connell shares picture from Big Bang Theory set

2nd May 18 | Entertainment News

The actor will play Sheldon Cooper's brother.

Jerry O'Connell

Jerry O’Connell has given a new look at his character on The Big Bang Theory.

The Stand By Me actor will star as the brother of Sheldon Cooper, played by Jim Parsons.

O’Connell shared a photograph of himself and Parsons in character, in which he is sporting a long wig and a large belt buckle while touching Parsons on the shoulder.

He wrote on Twitter: “No that is not Patrick Swayze that is me and I play Sheldon’s brother Georgie tomorrow on @bigbangtheory.”

It will be the first time the character is shown on The Big Bang Theory, although the younger version has appeared on Young Sheldon.

Viewers have already met the scientist’s mother Mary, played by Oscar nominee Laurie Metcalf and his twin sister Missy, played by Courtney Henggeler.

The new character will appear at the wedding of Sheldon and Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik).

The episode will air in the US on network CBS on Thursday.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

HSE issue ADVICE over cervical screening programme

HSE issue ADVICE over cervical screening programme
The FSAI has issued a MAJOR recall for these Dunnes Stores products

The FSAI has issued a MAJOR recall for these Dunnes Stores products
Irish supermarkets issue URGENT product recall over safety fears

Irish supermarkets issue URGENT product recall over safety fears

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version
Ed Sheeran fans issued IMPORTANT reminder ahead of Irish gigs

Ed Sheeran fans issued IMPORTANT reminder ahead of Irish gigs
Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches
WARNING: Irish Netflix customers BEWARE of latest scam doing the rounds

WARNING: Irish Netflix customers BEWARE of latest scam doing the rounds