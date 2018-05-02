Avengers: Infinity War blasts its way into UK record books

2nd May 18 | Entertainment News

The latest Marvel superhero film took a bumper £29.4 million during its first days on release.

Avengers: Infinity War has enjoyed the best ever opening for a Marvel film in the UK.

The superhero blockbuster took a massive £29.4 million at the box office during its first four days on release, easily beating the previous record of £18.0 million set by 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron.

It also comfortably outpaced Black Panther, which took £17.7 million on its opening in February this year.

PA Graphics

The film is the 19th to be set in the so-called Marvel cinematic universe, and is likely to become the most successful instalment in the franchise’s 10-year history.

Back in 2008, Iron Man – the very first Marvel film – took just £5.5 million on its opening weekend.

Avengers: Infinity War boasts an enormous cast of superheroes, including Iron Man (played by Robert Downey Jr), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman).

Globally the film is expected to have made over one billion dollars within the next few days, and could set a new record for the fastest film to reach such a milestone.

In the UK, the movie has already taken more money in its opening weekend than the entire amount made by previous Marvel films such as 2010’s Iron Man 2 and 2016’s Doctor Strange (£24.1 million and £24.0 million respectively, adjusted for inflation).

The next film in the Marvel franchise, Ant-Man and the Wasp, is due to be released this summer.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

HSE issue URGENT public warning following FURTHER outbreak of highly contagious illness

HSE issue URGENT public warning following FURTHER outbreak of highly contagious illness

You won't BELIEVE the Bank holiday weather forecast

You won't BELIEVE the Bank holiday weather forecast
[PICS] These 140 jeans have sparked OUTRAGE online

[PICS] These 140 jeans have sparked OUTRAGE online

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Irish supermarkets issue URGENT product recall over safety fears

Irish supermarkets issue URGENT product recall over safety fears
Ed Sheeran fans issued IMPORTANT reminder ahead of Irish gigs

Ed Sheeran fans issued IMPORTANT reminder ahead of Irish gigs
HSE issue ADVICE over cervical screening programme

HSE issue ADVICE over cervical screening programme
Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version